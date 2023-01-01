2023 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 9 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10555374

10555374 Stock #: 003926

003926 VIN: 3VWGM7BU1PM003926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 003926

Mileage 61,907 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features Sun Roof USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.