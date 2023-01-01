Menu
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

61,907 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10555374
  • Stock #: 003926
  • VIN: 3VWGM7BU1PM003926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,907 KM

Vehicle Description


2023 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA HIGHLINE

COMES WITH RAIL2RAIL POWER SUNROOF, INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTS, REMOTE STARTER, DIGITAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS,REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, POWER STEERING, AM/FM STEREO and many more features. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

