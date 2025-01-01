$27,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Sport Edition No Accident Leather Sunroof Ambient Light
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Sport Edition No Accident Leather Sunroof Ambient Light
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,843KM
VIN 3VWSM7BU7PM006727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17445
- Mileage 49,843 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfort Sport Edition, Leather, Ambient Lighting, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, Side Assist, Lane Assist, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors is your premier retailer of pre-owned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy, and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck, or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors treats the needs of each customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if they are not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta is a compact sedan that promises class-leading fuel economy and ergonomic interior styling. This 2023 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, this 2023 Jetta features a stylish front end with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.This sedan has 49,843 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest-quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! PRICE: Everyone deserves the best price on their new pre-owned vehicle without uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 205/55R17 91H All-Season -inc: low rolling resistance
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included) Tracker System
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.5 TSI 158 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO driving mode
Additional Features
LASER CRUISE
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver seat and 2-way driver power lumbar support
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Start/Stop System w/Regenerative Braking, Travel Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Lane Assist
2023 Volkswagen Jetta