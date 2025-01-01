Menu
<h2 data-start=142 data-end=229><strong data-start=145 data-end=229>2023 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline – Turbocharged Efficiency with Premium Comfort</strong></h2> <p data-start=231 data-end=551>Finished in <strong data-start=243 data-end=271>Blue with Black Interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=278 data-end=315>2023 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline</strong> delivers the perfect balance of performance, refinement, and everyday practicality. With its efficient 1.5L TSI turbo engine, advanced safety tech, and German-engineered build quality, it’s a compact sedan that feels far from ordinary. <hr data-start=553 data-end=556 /> <h3 data-start=558 data-end=588><strong data-start=562 data-end=588>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=589 data-end=1122> <li data-start=589 data-end=632> <p data-start=591 data-end=632>1.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine (TSI) </li> <li data-start=633 data-end=667> <p data-start=635 data-end=667>8-Speed Automatic Transmission </li> <li data-start=668 data-end=695> <p data-start=670 data-end=695>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) </li> <li data-start=696 data-end=723> <p data-start=698 data-end=723>Digital Cockpit Display </li> <li data-start=724 data-end=755> <p data-start=726 data-end=755>LED Headlights & Taillights </li> <li data-start=756 data-end=776> <p data-start=758 data-end=776>16” Alloy Wheels </li> <li data-start=777 data-end=799> <p data-start=779 data-end=799>Heated Front Seats </li> <li data-start=800 data-end=835> <p data-start=802 data-end=835>Touchscreen Infotainment System </li> <li data-start=836 data-end=870> <p data-start=838 data-end=870>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ </li> <li data-start=871 data-end=910> <p data-start=873 data-end=910>Bluetooth® Connectivity & USB Ports </li> <li data-start=911 data-end=928> <p data-start=913 data-end=928>Backup Camera </li> <li data-start=929 data-end=963> <p data-start=931 data-end=963>Cruise Control & Speed Limiter </li> <li data-start=964 data-end=998> <p data-start=966 data-end=998>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors </li> <li data-start=999 data-end=1028> <p data-start=1001 data-end=1028>Dual-Zone Climate Control </li> <li data-start=1029 data-end=1069> <p data-start=1031 data-end=1069>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start </li> <li data-start=1070 data-end=1122> <p data-start=1072 data-end=1122>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

