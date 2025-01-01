$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 018685
- Mileage 87,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Blue with Black Interior, this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline delivers the perfect balance of performance, refinement, and everyday practicality. With its efficient 1.5L TSI turbo engine, advanced safety tech, and German-engineered build quality, it’s a compact sedan that feels far from ordinary.
Key Features & Options
1.5L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine (TSI)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Digital Cockpit Display
LED Headlights & Taillights
16” Alloy Wheels
Heated Front Seats
Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Bluetooth® Connectivity & USB Ports
Backup Camera
Cruise Control & Speed Limiter
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
