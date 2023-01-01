2023 Volkswagen Jetta

$36,690 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9965090

9965090 Stock #: 019692

019692 VIN: 3VWSM7BU2PM019692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Comfort Climate Control Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.