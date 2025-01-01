Menu
<h3 data-start=149 data-end=195><strong data-start=153 data-end=195>2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line</strong></h3> <p data-start=196 data-end=566>A stylish and dynamic SUV that blends German engineering with everyday practicality — this <strong data-start=287 data-end=329>2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line</strong> stands out as the top trim level, offering premium comfort, advanced technology, and sporty R-Line styling. Equipped with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a turbocharged engine, it’s built to perform confidently in any season. <p data-start=568 data-end=794><strong data-start=568 data-end=609>Finished in White over Black interior</strong>, this Tiguan delivers an upscale driving experience with refined materials, cutting-edge safety tech, and a spacious three-row layout perfect for families or professionals on the go. <hr data-start=796 data-end=799 /> <h3 data-start=801 data-end=831><strong data-start=805 data-end=831>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=832 data-end=1602> <li data-start=832 data-end=871> <p data-start=834 data-end=871>2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine </li> <li data-start=872 data-end=906> <p data-start=874 data-end=906>8-speed automatic transmission </li> <li data-start=907 data-end=940> <p data-start=909 data-end=940>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive (AWD) </li> <li data-start=941 data-end=1016> <p data-start=943 data-end=1016>R-Line exterior styling package (sport bumpers, unique grille, badging) </li> <li data-start=1017 data-end=1038> <p data-start=1019 data-end=1038>Panoramic sunroof </li> <li data-start=1039 data-end=1067> <p data-start=1041 data-end=1067>Leather seating surfaces </li> <li data-start=1068 data-end=1105> <p data-start=1070 data-end=1105>Heated and ventilated front seats </li> <li data-start=1106 data-end=1157> <p data-start=1108 data-end=1157>Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory </li> <li data-start=1158 data-end=1216> <p data-start=1160 data-end=1216>Digital Cockpit Pro (fully digital instrument cluster) </li> <li data-start=1217 data-end=1267> <p data-start=1219 data-end=1267>9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment touchscreen </li> <li data-start=1268 data-end=1311> <p data-start=1270 data-end=1311>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (wireless) </li> <li data-start=1312 data-end=1344> <p data-start=1314 data-end=1344>Fender® Premium Audio System </li> <li data-start=1345 data-end=1372> <p data-start=1347 data-end=1372>Adaptive Cruise Control </li> <li data-start=1373 data-end=1409> <p data-start=1375 data-end=1409>Lane Assist & Blind Spot Monitor </li> <li data-start=1410 data-end=1456> <p data-start=1412 data-end=1456>Rearview camera with Park Distance Control </li> <li data-start=1457 data-end=1499> <p data-start=1459 data-end=1499>Power tailgate with Easy Open function </li> <li data-start=1500 data-end=1538> <p data-start=1502 data-end=1538>Tri-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=1539 data-end=1570> <p data-start=1541 data-end=1570>20-inch R-Line alloy wheels </li> <li data-start=1571 data-end=1602> <p data-start=1573 data-end=1602>LED headlights & taillights </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

