2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-line
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 002779
- Mileage 55,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A stylish and dynamic SUV that blends German engineering with everyday practicality — this 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line stands out as the top trim level, offering premium comfort, advanced technology, and sporty R-Line styling. Equipped with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a turbocharged engine, it’s built to perform confidently in any season.
Finished in White over Black interior, this Tiguan delivers an upscale driving experience with refined materials, cutting-edge safety tech, and a spacious three-row layout perfect for families or professionals on the go.
Key Features & Options
2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
8-speed automatic transmission
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
R-Line exterior styling package (sport bumpers, unique grille, badging)
Panoramic sunroof
Leather seating surfaces
Heated and ventilated front seats
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory
Digital Cockpit Pro (fully digital instrument cluster)
9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (wireless)
Fender® Premium Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist & Blind Spot Monitor
Rearview camera with Park Distance Control
Power tailgate with Easy Open function
Tri-zone automatic climate control
20-inch R-Line alloy wheels
LED headlights & taillights
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
