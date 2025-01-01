$59,888+ taxes & licensing
2024 Acura MDX
A-Spec
2024 Acura MDX
A-Spec
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,454KM
VIN 5J8YE1H01RL802505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 43,454 KM
Vehicle Description
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
