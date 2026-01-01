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<strong>2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R delivers extreme off-road capability, supercharged performance, and aggressive styling in the most powerful F-150 ever built.</strong><span> Designed for high-speed desert running and rugged terrain, the Raptor R combines race-proven engineering with everyday usability.</span> <span> At its core is a </span><span><strong>5.2L supercharged V8 engine producing 700 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission</strong> and advanced 4x4 system</span><span>, delivering explosive power, unmatched off-road performance, and a commanding driving experience.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Raptor R Trim</span></li> <li><span>4x4 Off-Road System</span></li> <li><span>FOX Live Valve Racing Suspension</span></li> <li><span>Terrain Management System with Multiple Drive Modes</span></li> <li><span>Recaro Performance Seats</span></li> <li><span>Premium Leather/Alcantara Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Digital Instrument Cluster</span></li> <li><span>Large Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Pro Trailer Backup Assist</span></li> <li><span>Remote Start</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>37” All-Terrain Tires with Beadlock-Capable Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2024 Ford F-150

12,500 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford F-150

Raptor R

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13988643

2024 Ford F-150

Raptor R

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13988643
  2. 13988643
  3. 13988643
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$CALL

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Used
12,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1RJ4RFB74609

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B74609
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R delivers extreme off-road capability, supercharged performance, and aggressive styling in the most powerful F-150 ever built. Designed for high-speed desert running and rugged terrain, the Raptor R combines race-proven engineering with everyday usability.



At its core is a 5.2L supercharged V8 engine producing 700 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and advanced 4x4 system, delivering explosive power, unmatched off-road performance, and a commanding driving experience.




Factory options included:

  • Raptor R Trim
  • 4x4 Off-Road System
  • FOX Live Valve Racing Suspension
  • Terrain Management System with Multiple Drive Modes
  • Recaro Performance Seats
  • Premium Leather/Alcantara Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
  • Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
  • 360° Camera
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Pro Trailer Backup Assist
  • Remote Start
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • 37” All-Terrain Tires with Beadlock-Capable Wheels




At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

ABS
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Ford F-150