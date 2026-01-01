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2024 Ford F-150
Raptor R
2024 Ford F-150
Raptor R
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1RJ4RFB74609
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B74609
- Mileage 12,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R delivers extreme off-road capability, supercharged performance, and aggressive styling in the most powerful F-150 ever built. Designed for high-speed desert running and rugged terrain, the Raptor R combines race-proven engineering with everyday usability.
At its core is a 5.2L supercharged V8 engine producing 700 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and advanced 4x4 system, delivering explosive power, unmatched off-road performance, and a commanding driving experience.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a 5.2L supercharged V8 engine producing 700 horsepower paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and advanced 4x4 system, delivering explosive power, unmatched off-road performance, and a commanding driving experience.
Factory options included:
- Raptor R Trim
- 4x4 Off-Road System
- FOX Live Valve Racing Suspension
- Terrain Management System with Multiple Drive Modes
- Recaro Performance Seats
- Premium Leather/Alcantara Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
- 360° Camera
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist
- Remote Start
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- 37” All-Terrain Tires with Beadlock-Capable Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-XXXX(click to show)
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2024 Ford F-150