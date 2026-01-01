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2024 Ford Maverick
Lariat
2024 Ford Maverick
Lariat
Location
DEMO Ford
2458 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R8
705-757-3857
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,000KM
VIN 3FTTW8S94RRB29670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AZURE GRAY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
62 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.63
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
680.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,361 kgs (5,205 lbs) Payload Package
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Centering
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Exterior
Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Spray-in Bed Liner
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Siriusxm Traffic (3-Month Prepaid Subscription) Real-Time Traffic Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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DEMO Ford
Primary
2458 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R8
Call Dealer
705-757-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
DEMO Ford
705-757-3857
2024 Ford Maverick