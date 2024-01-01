Menu
2024 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

This Mustang comes with Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Cooling Seats, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Ambient Lights. It has 2.3-liter 4 cylinder engine which produces 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. It comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 4.9 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2024 Ford Mustang

8,178 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
8,178KM
VIN 1FAGP8UH9R5104095

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5104095
  • Mileage 8,178 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Remote Starter

Leather Interior

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

