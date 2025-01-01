Menu
Account
Sign In
2024 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK COMES WITH DIGITAL CLUSTER, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2024 Ford Mustang

13,519 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

Watch This Vehicle
12345927

2024 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12345927
  2. 12345927
  3. 12345927
  4. 12345927
  5. 12345927
  6. 12345927
  7. 12345927
  8. 12345927
  9. 12345927
  10. 12345927
  11. 12345927
  12. 12345927
  13. 12345927
  14. 12345927
  15. 12345927
  16. 12345927
  17. 12345927
  18. 12345927
  19. 12345927
  20. 12345927
  21. 12345927
  22. 12345927
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,519KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH2R5108664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5108664
  • Mileage 13,519 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK

COMES WITH DIGITAL CLUSTER, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 5,368 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet 27,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover SC for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Land Rover Range Rover SC 18,939 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Mustang