$46,888+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 15,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Grey over Black interior, this 2024 Ford Mustang GT combines classic American performance with cutting-edge technology and refined everyday usability. With only 15,150 km, this low-mileage coupe delivers a perfect balance of raw power and modern comfort.
Key Features & Options
5.0L V8 engine producing 480 horsepower
10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
Rear-wheel drive performance coupe
Dual exhaust system with selectable drive modes
LED headlights and signature LED tail lamps
Premium alloy wheels
Heated and ventilated power front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Sync® 4 infotainment with large touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Premium sound system
Rearview camera and parking sensors
Keyless entry and push-button start
Selectable driving modes (Normal / Sport / Track / Snow)
Performance brakes with red calipers
Active safety features including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist
