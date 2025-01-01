Menu
2024 Ford Mustang GT – Iconic V8 Power, Modern Muscle

Finished in Grey over Black interior, this 2024 Ford Mustang GT combines classic American performance with cutting-edge technology and refined everyday usability. With only 15,150 km, this low-mileage coupe delivers a perfect balance of raw power and modern comfort.

Key Features & Options

5.0L V8 engine producing 480 horsepower
10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
Rear-wheel drive performance coupe
Dual exhaust system with selectable drive modes
LED headlights and signature LED tail lamps
Premium alloy wheels
Heated and ventilated power front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Sync® 4 infotainment with large touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Premium sound system
Rearview camera and parking sensors
Keyless entry and push-button start
Selectable driving modes (Normal / Sport / Track / Snow)
Performance brakes with red calipers
Active safety features including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$46888 * Cash Price:$48,388* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2024 Ford Mustang

15,150 KM

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang

GT

13112009

2024 Ford Mustang

GT

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,150KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF1R5427617

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 15,150 KM

2024 Ford Mustang GT – Iconic V8 Power, Modern Muscle

Finished in Grey over Black interior, this 2024 Ford Mustang GT combines classic American performance with cutting-edge technology and refined everyday usability. With only 15,150 km, this low-mileage coupe delivers a perfect balance of raw power and modern comfort.

Key Features & Options



  • 5.0L V8 engine producing 480 horsepower



  • 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters



  • Rear-wheel drive performance coupe



  • Dual exhaust system with selectable drive modes



  • LED headlights and signature LED tail lamps



  • Premium alloy wheels



  • Heated and ventilated power front seats



  • Dual-zone automatic climate control



  • Sync® 4 infotainment with large touchscreen display



  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity



  • Premium sound system



  • Rearview camera and parking sensors



  • Keyless entry and push-button start



  • Selectable driving modes (Normal / Sport / Track / Snow)



  • Performance brakes with red calipers



  • Active safety features including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist








BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$46888 *

Cash Price:$48,388*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
