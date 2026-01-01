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Since 1958, The Queensway Automotive Group has been servicing our community with a single guiding principle. People First. Our Mitsubishi Brand Experts will support and customize an experience tailored to your individual needs within our refined showrooms. We maintain a large inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles at all locations to support this endeavour. At the Queensway Automotive Group, your bespoke purchase experience becomes a tailored lifetime experience. Our Expert service teams resonate with these qualities throughout our facilities. We pride ourselves on offering you the premier service you deserve throughout your entire tenure as our guest, so look no further and visit one of our four stores across the GTA.

2024 GMC Yukon

98,894 KM

Details Description

$82,220

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 GMC Yukon

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14535999

2024 GMC Yukon

SLE

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

905-828-8488

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Contact Seller

$82,220

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,894KM
VIN 1GKS2AKD0RR213973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Since 1958, The Queensway Automotive Group has been servicing our community with a single guiding principle. People First. Our Mitsubishi Brand Experts will support and customize an experience tailored to your individual needs within our refined showrooms. We maintain a large inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles at all locations to support this endeavour. At the Queensway Automotive Group, your bespoke purchase experience becomes a tailored lifetime experience. Our Expert service teams resonate with these qualities throughout our facilities. We pride ourselves on offering you the premier service you deserve throughout your entire tenure as our guest, so look no further and visit one of our four stores across the GTA.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
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905-828-8488

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$82,220

+ taxes & licensing>

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

905-828-8488

2024 GMC Yukon