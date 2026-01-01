$82,220+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Yukon
SLE
2024 GMC Yukon
SLE
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
905-828-8488
$82,220
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Since 1958, The Queensway Automotive Group has been servicing our community with a single guiding principle. People First. Our Mitsubishi Brand Experts will support and customize an experience tailored to your individual needs within our refined showrooms. We maintain a large inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles at all locations to support this endeavour. At the Queensway Automotive Group, your bespoke purchase experience becomes a tailored lifetime experience. Our Expert service teams resonate with these qualities throughout our facilities. We pride ourselves on offering you the premier service you deserve throughout your entire tenure as our guest, so look no further and visit one of our four stores across the GTA.
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905-828-8488