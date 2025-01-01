$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Accord
Sedan EX
2024 Honda Accord
Sedan EX
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence - Btown Auto is the name.
Financing available as low as 6.36% O.A.C
Now open 7 days a week!
At Btown Auto Sales, we assure you to provide honest customer service and your
experience is going to be unparalleled. .Once and after you walk into our dealership, our
bond of friendship starts. We pride ourselves in pricing policy - it’s transparent. We get
you the lowest finance rates with flexible options - so, you have a choice!
As an accredited UCDA & OMVIC registered dealer - you have a complete piece of mind.
Trust us for establishing a lifelong relationship - we are there to support you at every step of the way. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.
We are selling cars; providing the service & collision services; selling you the tires & accessories also - all under one roof - Btown Enterprises Inc.
In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is currently not certified, e-tested or drivable. The certification is available for an additional fee starting at $899, however, the exact fee may vary depending on the
vehicle. Other additional fee/s, may also incur.
Please note that some vehicles may only be sold As Is and not safety-certified.
We make every effort to ensure that all information presented in our listings is accurate & true. However, we own no responsibility for any typo - errors, omissions that may be found in the listings.
We also reserve the right to adjust pricing without prior notice. The uploaded picture may be a generic representation of the vehicle if it is currently in transportation. All vehicles are As seen As Equipped.
We are serving the GTA, all other provinces, entire Canada & Overseas as well.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Exterior
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
