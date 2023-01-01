Menu
2024 Honda Civic

95 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2024 Honda Civic

2024 Honda Civic

EX

2024 Honda Civic

EX

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10505916
  • Stock #: 103274
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F39RH103274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

