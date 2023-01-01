2024 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10505916

10505916 Stock #: 103274

103274 VIN: 2HGFE2F39RH103274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 95 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.