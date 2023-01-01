2024 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545672

10545672 Stock #: 102582

102582 VIN: 2HGFE2F52RH102582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black Combi

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features Sun Roof USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.