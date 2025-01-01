Menu
Cash Price: $33,995 Finance Price: $31,995 Low Mileage, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise, Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot, Lane Departure Mitigation, Remote Start!

Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors is your premier retailer of pre-owned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy, and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck, or SUV today!

Tabangi Motors treats the needs of each customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if they are not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Spice up your daily commute with this zesty and stylish 2024 Honda Civic. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This low mileage sedan has just 12,800 kms. Its white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest-quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! PRICE: Everyone deserves the best price on their new pre-owned vehicle without uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,884KM
VIN 2HGFE2F50RH101866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18118
  • Mileage 12,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2024 Honda Civic