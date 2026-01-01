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2024 Honda Civic
Sedan LX-B
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan LX-B
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,666KM
VIN 2HGFE2F24RH102802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,666 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Honda Civic Sedan LX-B finished in Grey over Black delivers sleek styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable Honda reliability in a refined compact sedan package. Designed for comfortable daily commuting and long-distance practicality, the Civic LX-B combines modern technology with an upscale driving experience.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Civic delivers smooth acceleration, impressive fuel economy, and confident everyday performance.
Factory options included:
- LX-B Trim
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision Mitigation System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- Remote Entry
- Automatic Climate Control
- Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2024 Honda Civic