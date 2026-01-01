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<span> <strong>2024 Honda Civic Sedan LX-B finished in Grey over Black delivers sleek styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable Honda reliability in a refined compact sedan package</strong>.</span><span> Designed for comfortable daily commuting and long-distance practicality, the Civic LX-B combines modern technology with an upscale driving experience.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission</strong><span><strong>,</strong> the Civic delivers smooth acceleration, impressive fuel economy, and confident everyday performance.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>LX-B Trim</span></li> <li><span>Honda Sensing Safety Suite</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Forward Collision Mitigation System</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Remote Entry</span></li> <li><span>Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span></li> <li><span>Bluetooth Connectivity</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2024 Honda Civic

54,666 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda Civic

Sedan LX-B

Watch This Vehicle
14112160

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan LX-B

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14112160
  2. 14112160
  3. 14112160
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,666KM
VIN 2HGFE2F24RH102802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,666 KM

Vehicle Description



2024 Honda Civic Sedan LX-B finished in Grey over Black delivers sleek styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and dependable Honda reliability in a refined compact sedan package. Designed for comfortable daily commuting and long-distance practicality, the Civic LX-B combines modern technology with an upscale driving experience.




Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Civic delivers smooth acceleration, impressive fuel economy, and confident everyday performance.




Factory options included:

  • LX-B Trim
  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Forward Collision Mitigation System
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Backup Camera
  • Remote Entry
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Alloy Wheels




At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Honda Civic