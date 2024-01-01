2024 Hummer 2022 Hummer EV 3X

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $799 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990.</span></p>

2024 Hummer 2022 Hummer EV 3X

5,822 KM

Details Description Features

$124,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hummer 2022 Hummer EV 3X

e4WD 4dr 3X | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX |

Watch This Vehicle
12041152

2024 Hummer 2022 Hummer EV 3X

e4WD 4dr 3X | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX |

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$124,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,822KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKB0RDC9RU100691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1506
  • Mileage 5,822 KM

Vehicle Description

| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 

 

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $799 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to 

maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. 

 

FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!

 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

T-top
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
All Wheel Steering
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTOCITY

Used 2022 Honda Civic EX CVT | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Honda Civic EX CVT | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 94,368 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 93,892 KM $21,777 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 38,554 KM $26,499 + tax & lic

Email AUTOCITY

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-279-XXXX

(click to show)

905-279-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$124,998

+ taxes & licensing

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
2024 Hummer 2022 Hummer EV 3X