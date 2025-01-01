Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Hybrid Luxury, loaded, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Administration fee and Omvic fee, involved in a none collision accident and repaired to the specs, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca. </p>

2024 Hyundai Elantra

46,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
13117922

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

  1. 1761687097391
  2. 1761687097890
  3. 1761687098328
  4. 1761687098817
  5. 1761687099263
  6. 1761687099749
  7. 1761687100212
  8. 1761687100698
  9. 1761687101185
  10. 1761687101640
  11. 1761687102088
  12. 1761687102556
  13. 1761687102980
  14. 1761687103493
  15. 1761687103956
  16. 1761687104437
  17. 1761687104867
  18. 1761687105303
  19. 1761687105769
  20. 1761687106227
  21. 1761687106678
  22. 1761687107113
  23. 1761687107586
  24. 1761687108044
  25. 1761687108537
  26. 1761687108987
  27. 1761687109419
  28. 1761687109857
  29. 1761687110388
  30. 1761687110803
  31. 1761687111301
  32. 1761687111716
  33. 1761687112180
  34. 1761687112627
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,300KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHLN4DJXRU111648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid Luxury, loaded, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Administration fee and Omvic fee, involved in a none collision accident and repaired to the specs, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Centre

Used 2022 Honda Passport TRAILSPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Honda Passport TRAILSPORT 39,700 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Element EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Honda Element EX 184,900 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX 116,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-823-XXXX

(click to show)

905-823-5535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2024 Hyundai Elantra