$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate No Accident Leather Remote Park BOSE Cooled Seats 360CAM
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,671KM
VIN KM8JCCD19RU235160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17692
- Mileage 14,671 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $43,995 Finance Price: $41,995 Low Mileage, Leather, Remote Park, BOSE Audio, 360 Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front Heated/Cooled Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Safety, Forward
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid