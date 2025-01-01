$56,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited | Black Appearance 7Seat | Panoroof | AWD
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited | Black Appearance 7Seat | Panoroof | AWD
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250651A
- Mileage 16,288 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4X4 | 3.6L V6 | Baltic Grey Metallic | Black Appearance Package | Heated & Ventilated Capri Leather Seats | Luxury Tech Group II | Uconnect 10.1" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Alpine Premium Audio System | Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof | 7 Passenger Seating - Second-row Bench Seat | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Wireless Charging Pad | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keep Assist | Forward Collision Warning | Blind Spot Monitoring | 360 Surround View Camera | Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control
One Owner Clean Carfax
Bring home bold design, refined comfort, and family-ready versatility with this 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4X4, finished in sleek Baltic Grey Metallic with the striking Black Appearance Package. Inside, you'll enjoy heated and ventilated Capri leather seats, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, and room for seven with a second-row bench. The Luxury Tech Group II adds premium touches including a wireless charging pad, remote start, and hands-free features for added convenience. Stay connected and entertained through the Uconnect 10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an Alpine Premium Audio System, while the dual-pane panoramic sunroof brings light and luxury to every seat. Confidence comes standard with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, and a 360 surround view camera for total visibility. Backed by a One Owner Clean Carfax, this Grand Cherokee L delivers modern capability and upscale comfort in a stylish, adventure-ready package.
