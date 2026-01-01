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2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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VIN 1C4PJXDG4RW280785
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
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Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
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Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
905-278-6181
2024 Jeep Wrangler