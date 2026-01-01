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2024 Jeep Wrangler

Details

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4 Door 4x4

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14173468

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4 Door 4x4

Location

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

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VIN 1C4PJXDG4RW280785

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
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905-278-6181

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Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat

905-278-6181

2024 Jeep Wrangler