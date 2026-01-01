$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Rubicon X PHEV | Recon Package | DualTop | 4X4
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Rubicon X PHEV | Recon Package | DualTop | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,690 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. The True #1 Stellantis Retailer in Ontario for 14 years and running!! (*)
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon X 4X4 | 2.0L Turbocharged PHEV Engine | Silver Zynith | Heated Nappa Leather Bucket Seats | Uconnect 12.3" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Alpine Premium Audio System | Recon Package | Integrated Off-road Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Forward Collision Warning | Blind Spot Monitoring | LED Lighting Group | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Dual-top Group w/ Premium Sunrider Soft-top | Body-colour 3-piece Hard Top | Hard Top Headliner | Body-colour Rubicon Highline Flare | Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control | Gorilla Glass
One Owner Clean Carfax
Loaded with the right high-end Rubicon X equipment and finished in sharp Silver Zynith, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon X delivers elite trail capability, premium comfort, and plug-in hybrid efficiency in one incredibly desirable build. Powered by the 2.0L turbocharged PHEV powertrain, it delivers instant electric torque, strong performance, and the ability to reduce fuel costs while still giving you the legendary Wrangler experience buyers love. Inside, heated Nappa leather bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, hard top headliner, and the massive Uconnect 12.3" touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alpine Premium Audio System give the cabin a modern, upscale feel. Safety and confidence are well covered with Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, and the integrated off-road camera, giving you visibility and control whether you are on the highway or crawling through technical terrain. Built for serious adventure, the Rubicon X package already brings top-tier Wrangler capability, while the Recon Package, LED Lighting Group, Gorilla Glass, body-colour 3-piece hard top, Dual-Top Group with Premium Sunrider soft top, and body-colour Rubicon highline flares add even more capability, durability, and premium curb appeal. Backed by a One Owner Clean Carfax, this Wrangler 4xe Rubicon X is a rare, fully loaded, adventure-ready plug-in hybrid Jeep that offers luxury, efficiency, and true Rubicon toughness in one standout package.
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Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.
WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS!
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Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e end users) only.
*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
*FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!)
(*) Based on the Eastern Business Center National Ranking reported sales to actual customers, not including demonstrators.
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Peel Chrysler A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.
Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one key. Any extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Used vehicles that are being financed are subject to a $499 (^$1500 non-prime) financing fee, while cash purchases (certified cheque, bank draft, or wire transfer) on used vehicles have a $2,000 surcharge ( online price + $2,000). Cash purchases of new vehicles only incur applicable taxes and licensing fees, and those priced above $100,000 (including accessories or add-ons) are subject to a federal luxury tax. Optional finance and lease terms are available, and if trading in a vehicle with an outstanding loan balance requiring Peel Chrysler to facilitate the lien payout, a Lien Payout Fee of $349 applies. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and are intended as a general representation only, and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery options. Visit our website or contact us for more details.
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