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Used 2024 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Kia Sorento

32,591 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14103814

2024 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,591KM
VIN 5XYRGDJC9RG277479

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,591 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Spoiler
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
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905-677-XXXX

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905-677-5678

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

2024 Kia Sorento