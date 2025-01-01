Menu
<h1 data-start=162 data-end=223>2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante – Rare Purple Super SUV</h1> <p data-start=225 data-end=512>Finished in a <strong data-start=239 data-end=287>striking Purple exterior over Black interior</strong>, this 2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante is the ultimate blend of Lamborghini supercar DNA and SUV practicality. With only <strong data-start=410 data-end=423>20,842 km</strong>, this example offers supercar performance wrapped in a bold, head-turning SUV package. <h3 data-start=514 data-end=542>Key Features & Options</h3> <ul data-start=543 data-end=1239> <li data-start=543 data-end=605> <p data-start=545 data-end=605><strong data-start=545 data-end=567>4.0L Twin-Turbo V8</strong> with 657 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque </li> <li data-start=606 data-end=683> <p data-start=608 data-end=683><strong data-start=608 data-end=628>Performante Trim</strong> – lighter, lower, and sharper than the standard Urus </li> <li data-start=684 data-end=760> <p data-start=686 data-end=760><strong data-start=686 data-end=705>All-Wheel Drive</strong> with active torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering </li> <li data-start=761 data-end=837> <p data-start=763 data-end=837>Adaptive suspension with <strong data-start=788 data-end=823>Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Rally</strong> drive modes </li> <li data-start=838 data-end=901> <p data-start=840 data-end=901>Matte Purple exterior finish with aggressive carbon accents </li> <li data-start=902 data-end=961> <p data-start=904 data-end=961>Black 23-inch Lamborghini wheels with performance tires </li> <li data-start=962 data-end=1014> <p data-start=964 data-end=1014>Quad exhaust system with tuned Performante sound </li> <li data-start=1015 data-end=1094> <p data-start=1017 data-end=1094>Full luxury interior with premium sport seating and Lamborghini design cues </li> <li data-start=1095 data-end=1181> <p data-start=1097 data-end=1181>Advanced infotainment system with dual touchscreens, navigation, and premium audio </li> <li data-start=1182 data-end=1239> <p data-start=1184 data-end=1239>Seating for 5 with Lamborghini super-SUV practicality  </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

