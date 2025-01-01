$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lamborghini Urus
Performante
2024 Lamborghini Urus
Performante
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a striking Purple exterior over Black interior, this 2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante is the ultimate blend of Lamborghini supercar DNA and SUV practicality. With only 20,842 km, this example offers supercar performance wrapped in a bold, head-turning SUV package.
Key Features & Options
4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 with 657 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque
Performante Trim – lighter, lower, and sharper than the standard Urus
All-Wheel Drive with active torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering
Adaptive suspension with Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Rally drive modes
Matte Purple exterior finish with aggressive carbon accents
Black 23-inch Lamborghini wheels with performance tires
Quad exhaust system with tuned Performante sound
Full luxury interior with premium sport seating and Lamborghini design cues
Advanced infotainment system with dual touchscreens, navigation, and premium audio
Seating for 5 with Lamborghini super-SUV practicality
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177