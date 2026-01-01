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2024 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Dynamic HSE P400
2024 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Dynamic HSE P400
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
35,180KM
VIN SAL1M9FU1RA180550
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,180 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic HSE finished in Black delivers refined luxury, dynamic performance, and unmistakable presence in one of the most sophisticated luxury SUVs on the market. Combining premium craftsmanship with athletic handling and advanced technology, the Dynamic HSE trim offers the perfect balance of comfort and performance.
Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid P400 engine producing 395 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent AWD, the Range Rover Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident capability, and refined driving dynamics in every condition.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid P400 engine producing 395 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent AWD, the Range Rover Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident capability, and refined driving dynamics in every condition.
Factory options included:
- P400 Dynamic HSE Trim
- 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 Mild Hybrid Engine
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Terrain Response System
- Premium Windsor Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Glass Roof
- Meridian Premium Audio System
- Pivi Pro Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Digital Driver Display
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keep Assist
- 360° Camera
- Soft-Close Doors
- Power Tailgate
- Premium Dynamic HSE Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 35,180 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2024 Land Rover Range Rover