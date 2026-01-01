Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic HSE finished in Black delivers refined luxury, dynamic performance, and unmistakable presence in one of the most sophisticated luxury SUVs on the market.</strong><span> Combining premium craftsmanship with athletic handling and advanced technology, the </span><span>Dynamic HSE</span><span> trim offers the perfect balance of comfort and performance.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>3.0L turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid P400 engine producing 395 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent AWD</strong><span><strong>,</strong> the Range Rover Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident capability, and refined driving dynamics in every condition.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>P400 Dynamic HSE Trim</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 Mild Hybrid Engine</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Adaptive Air Suspension</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Terrain Response System</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Premium Windsor Leather Interior</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Heated Rear Seats</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Panoramic Glass Roof</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Meridian Premium Audio System</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Pivi Pro Infotainment System</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Digital Driver Display</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Lane Keep Assist</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Soft-Close Doors</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> </ul> <ul> <li><span>Premium Dynamic HSE Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2024 Land Rover Range Rover

35,180 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic HSE P400

Watch This Vehicle
14112157

2024 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic HSE P400

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14112157
  2. 14112157
  3. 14112157
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
35,180KM
VIN SAL1M9FU1RA180550

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,180 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic HSE finished in Black delivers refined luxury, dynamic performance, and unmistakable presence in one of the most sophisticated luxury SUVs on the market. Combining premium craftsmanship with athletic handling and advanced technology, the Dynamic HSE trim offers the perfect balance of comfort and performance.




Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid P400 engine producing 395 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and intelligent AWD, the Range Rover Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident capability, and refined driving dynamics in every condition.




Factory options included:




  • P400 Dynamic HSE Trim

  • 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 Mild Hybrid Engine

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • Adaptive Air Suspension

  • Terrain Response System

  • Premium Windsor Leather Interior

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Heated Rear Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Panoramic Glass Roof

  • Meridian Premium Audio System

  • Pivi Pro Infotainment System

  • Navigation System

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Digital Driver Display

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Blind Spot Monitoring

  • Lane Keep Assist

  • 360° Camera

  • Soft-Close Doors

  • Power Tailgate

  • Premium Dynamic HSE Alloy Wheels






At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan LX-B for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sedan LX-B 54,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe HIGH COUNTRY for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe HIGH COUNTRY 134,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P400 35,180 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Land Rover Range Rover