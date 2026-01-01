$60,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Lexus TX
350 LUXURY AWD
2024 Lexus TX
350 LUXURY AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$60,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37,538KM
VIN 5TDAAAB67RS004338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 37,538 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD
Finished in Grey, this 2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD blends elegant styling, premium craftsmanship, and three-row versatility. Designed for families who demand refinement without compromising comfort or capability, the TX Luxury offers an exceptionally quiet cabin, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance.
Powered by a 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, the TX delivers smooth acceleration, composed handling, and a refined driving experience.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – 275 HP / 317 lb-ft
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Full-Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Luxury Package
• Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Second-Row Seats
• Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
• 10-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
• Panoramic Moonroof
• 14-Inch Lexus Interface Touchscreen
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charger
• Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound System
• Head-Up Display
• 360° Panoramic View Monitor
• Digital Rearview Mirror
• Lexus Safety System+ 3.0
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
• Power Hands-Free Tailgate
• Triple-Beam LED Headlights
• Premium Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in Grey, this 2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD blends elegant styling, premium craftsmanship, and three-row versatility. Designed for families who demand refinement without compromising comfort or capability, the TX Luxury offers an exceptionally quiet cabin, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance.
Powered by a 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, the TX delivers smooth acceleration, composed handling, and a refined driving experience.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – 275 HP / 317 lb-ft
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Full-Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Luxury Package
• Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Second-Row Seats
• Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
• 10-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
• Panoramic Moonroof
• 14-Inch Lexus Interface Touchscreen
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charger
• Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound System
• Head-Up Display
• 360° Panoramic View Monitor
• Digital Rearview Mirror
• Lexus Safety System+ 3.0
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
• Power Hands-Free Tailgate
• Triple-Beam LED Headlights
• Premium Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$60,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2024 Lexus TX