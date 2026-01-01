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<strong>2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD</strong> <span>Finished in </span><span>Grey</span><span>, this </span><span>2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD</span><span> blends elegant styling, premium craftsmanship, and three-row versatility. Designed for families who demand refinement without compromising comfort or capability, the TX Luxury offers an exceptionally quiet cabin, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</span><span> and </span><span>Full-Time All-Wheel Drive</span><span>, the TX delivers smooth acceleration, composed handling, and a refined driving experience.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span>• 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – 275 HP / 317 lb-ft</span> <span>• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission</span> <span>• Full-Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span> <span>• Luxury Package</span> <span>• Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery</span> <span>• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span> <span>• Heated Second-Row Seats</span> <span>• Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</span> <span>• 10-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory</span> <span>• Panoramic Moonroof</span> <span>• 14-Inch Lexus Interface Touchscreen</span> <span>• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span> <span>• Wireless Phone Charger</span> <span>• Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound System</span> <span>• Head-Up Display</span> <span>• 360° Panoramic View Monitor</span> <span>• Digital Rearview Mirror</span> <span>• Lexus Safety System+ 3.0</span> <span>• Adaptive Cruise Control</span> <span>• Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</span> <span>• Power Hands-Free Tailgate</span> <span>• Triple-Beam LED Headlights</span> <span>• Premium Alloy Wheels</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2024 Lexus TX

37,538 KM

Details Description

$60,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Lexus TX

350 LUXURY AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14526969

2024 Lexus TX

350 LUXURY AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14526969
  2. 14526969
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$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,538KM
VIN 5TDAAAB67RS004338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 37,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD




Finished in Grey, this 2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury AWD blends elegant styling, premium craftsmanship, and three-row versatility. Designed for families who demand refinement without compromising comfort or capability, the TX Luxury offers an exceptionally quiet cabin, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance.




Powered by a 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and Full-Time All-Wheel Drive, the TX delivers smooth acceleration, composed handling, and a refined driving experience.




Factory Options & Features:




• 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – 275 HP / 317 lb-ft

• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

• Full-Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

• Luxury Package

• Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Heated Second-Row Seats

• Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

• 10-Way Power Front Seats with Driver Memory

• Panoramic Moonroof

• 14-Inch Lexus Interface Touchscreen

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Wireless Phone Charger

• Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound System

• Head-Up Display

• 360° Panoramic View Monitor

• Digital Rearview Mirror

• Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

• Power Hands-Free Tailgate

• Triple-Beam LED Headlights

• Premium Alloy Wheels









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$60,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Lexus TX