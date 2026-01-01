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<span>Finished in </span><strong>Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat, this 2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve</strong><span><strong> delivers first-class luxury, commanding presence, and exceptional capability.</strong> Designed to provide a premium driving experience, the Navigator combines sophisticated styling, advanced technology, and spacious comfort for up to eight passengers.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>3.5L Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 440 horsepower, paired with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4WD</strong><span><strong>,</strong> this </span><span>Navigator Reserve</span><span> offers effortless performance, confident towing capability, and a remarkably smooth ride. With only </span><span>45,741 KM</span><span>, this full-size luxury SUV is ready for its next owner.</span> <strong> Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • </span><span>3.5L Twin-Turbo EcoBoost V6 – 440 HP</span><span> • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission • Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) • Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ 2.0 • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Monitoring • 360-Degree Camera System • Panoramic Vista Roof • Revel® Premium Audio System • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • Heated Second-Row Seats • Power Running Boards • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Navigation System • Power Liftgate • Premium Leather Seating Surfaces</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2024 Lincoln Navigator

45,741 KM

Details Description

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
14324192

2024 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14324192
  2. 14324192
  3. 14324192
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$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,741KM
VIN 5LMJJ2LG3REL10738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PRISTINE WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat, this 2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve delivers first-class luxury, commanding presence, and exceptional capability. Designed to provide a premium driving experience, the Navigator combines sophisticated styling, advanced technology, and spacious comfort for up to eight passengers.




Powered by a 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 440 horsepower, paired with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4WD, this Navigator Reserve offers effortless performance, confident towing capability, and a remarkably smooth ride. With only 45,741 KM, this full-size luxury SUV is ready for its next owner.



Factory Options & Features:



• 3.5L Twin-Turbo EcoBoost V6 – 440 HP

• 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

• Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

• Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ 2.0

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• 360-Degree Camera System

• Panoramic Vista Roof

• Revel® Premium Audio System

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Heated Second-Row Seats

• Power Running Boards

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Navigation System

• Power Liftgate

• Premium Leather Seating Surfaces









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$84,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Lincoln Navigator