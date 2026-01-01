$84,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
2024 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$84,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,741KM
VIN 5LMJJ2LG3REL10738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PRISTINE WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 45,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat, this 2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve delivers first-class luxury, commanding presence, and exceptional capability. Designed to provide a premium driving experience, the Navigator combines sophisticated styling, advanced technology, and spacious comfort for up to eight passengers.
Powered by a 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 440 horsepower, paired with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4WD, this Navigator Reserve offers effortless performance, confident towing capability, and a remarkably smooth ride. With only 45,741 KM, this full-size luxury SUV is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.5L Twin-Turbo EcoBoost V6 – 440 HP
• 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
• Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ 2.0
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• 360-Degree Camera System
• Panoramic Vista Roof
• Revel® Premium Audio System
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Second-Row Seats
• Power Running Boards
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Navigation System
• Power Liftgate
• Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 440 horsepower, paired with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission and 4WD, this Navigator Reserve offers effortless performance, confident towing capability, and a remarkably smooth ride. With only 45,741 KM, this full-size luxury SUV is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.5L Twin-Turbo EcoBoost V6 – 440 HP
• 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
• Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
• Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ 2.0
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• 360-Degree Camera System
• Panoramic Vista Roof
• Revel® Premium Audio System
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Second-Row Seats
• Power Running Boards
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Navigation System
• Power Liftgate
• Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2022 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 98,404 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2026 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade AWD 100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 37,930 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$84,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2024 Lincoln Navigator