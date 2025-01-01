$44,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD at
2024 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD at
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned
Some things just never get old — like our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. The reason is because only well-maintained, recent model vehicles make the cut. That's why when you purchase a used Mazda, you can be more than confident it'll perform with all the hair-blowing, eye-catching, heart-pounding, fun-loving, soul-freeing Zoom-Zoom exhilaration you'd expect from Mazda. Because we want your Certified Pre-Owned Mazda to feel like new before you put it in your garage we put it through its paces. Each used vehicle is required to endure an uncompromising 160-point inspection inside and out to ensure peak performance. It's just one confidence-inspiring benefit of the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Program.
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,000KM
VIN JM3KFBEY4R0458503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
