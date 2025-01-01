Menu
2024 Mazda CX-5

15,000 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
12380550

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned

Some things just never get old — like our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. The reason is because only well-maintained, recent model vehicles make the cut. That's why when you purchase a used Mazda, you can be more than confident it'll perform with all the hair-blowing, eye-catching, heart-pounding, fun-loving, soul-freeing Zoom-Zoom exhilaration you'd expect from Mazda. Because we want your Certified Pre-Owned Mazda to feel like new before you put it in your garage we put it through its paces. Each used vehicle is required to endure an uncompromising 160-point inspection inside and out to ensure peak performance. It's just one confidence-inspiring benefit of the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Program.

Used
15,000KM
VIN JM3KFBEY4R0458503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-238-XXXX

905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
