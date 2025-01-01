Menu
<b>Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Distance Recognition Support, Lane Departure System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep Assist, Smart City Brake Support, Push Button Start! Former Daily Rental! <br></b><br> Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! <br><br>Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. <br><hr></hr>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.<br><hr></hr><br> <br> The 2024 Mazda CX-5s athletic handling, precise steering, and upscale cabin are just some of the reasons why it ranks near the top of the compact SUV class. This 2024 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener. <br> <br>This 2024 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicles makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2024 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 22,397 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/ target=_blank>https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/</a><br><br> <br/><br><hr></hr>SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment. <br><hr></hr>PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?<br><hr></hr>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.<br><hr></hr>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!<br> o~o

2024 Mazda CX-5

22,397 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5

GS No Accident Leather Adaptive Cruise Heated Seats Push Button Start

12421056

2024 Mazda CX-5

GS No Accident Leather Adaptive Cruise Heated Seats Push Button Start

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,397KM
VIN JM3KFBCL9R0493853

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17094
  • Mileage 22,397 KM

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Bluetooth

BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2024 Mazda CX-5