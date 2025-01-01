Menu
2024 Mazda CX-5

95,000 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

12880988

2024 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
VIN JM3KFBEY3R0531277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
$41,999

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2024 Mazda CX-5