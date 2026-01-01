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360 CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR COLLISION MITIGATION | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | THIRD ROW Why 401 Dixie Mazda Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, were committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable. Trade-Ins Welcome We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier. Mazda Certified (CPO) Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits. CPO Benefits 160-point inspection 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty 24-hour roadside assistance Extended coverage available CARFAX Canada vehicle history report Part of Dilawri 401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canadas largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

Signature AWD

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14075835

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

Signature AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 14075835
  2. 14075835
  3. 14075835
  4. 14075835
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Used
52,000KM
VIN JM3KKEHC8R1114664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ARTISAN RED METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L6510
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

360 CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | FRONT COLLISION MITIGATION | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR COLLISION MITIGATION | REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | PANORAMIC ROOF | NAV SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | THIRD ROW



Why 401 Dixie Mazda

Buy with confidence at 401 Dixie Mazda, where every used vehicle is supported by a professional team, transparent service guidance, and a customer-first approach. From selection to delivery, we're committed to making your purchase simple, informed, comfortable, and enjoyable.

Trade-Ins Welcome

We welcome all trades and offer competitive trade-in values to help make your next purchase even easier.

Mazda Certified (CPO)

Ask about eligible Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles for added confidence and Mazda-backed benefits.

CPO Benefits

160-point inspection

7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty

24-hour roadside assistance

Extended coverage available

CARFAX Canada vehicle history report

Part of Dilawri

401 Dixie Mazda is proud to be part of the Dilawri Group, one of Canada's largest automotive groups with 85 franchised dealerships.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-238-XXXX

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905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
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401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV