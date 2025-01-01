$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,171KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KKCHA9R1121531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,171 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX 103,084 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|LOW KMS 41,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 at LOW KMS|DILAWRICERTIFIED|1 OWNER 38,100 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV