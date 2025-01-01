Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

45,171 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC

Watch This Vehicle
12208683

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,171KM
VIN JM3KKCHA9R1121531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,171 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX 103,084 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|LOW KMS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|LOW KMS 41,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 at LOW KMS|DILAWRICERTIFIED|1 OWNER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 2.5L I4 at LOW KMS|DILAWRICERTIFIED|1 OWNER 38,100 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV