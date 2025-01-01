Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

15,760 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12855353

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS Auto FWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 12855353
  2. 12855353
  3. 12855353
  4. 12855353
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,760KM
VIN JM1BPALM9R1717125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33364L
  • Mileage 15,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2025 Honda Accord Touring eCVT Hybrid Sedan for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Honda Accord Touring eCVT Hybrid Sedan 16,540 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 150,171 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL 204,173 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2024 Mazda MAZDA3