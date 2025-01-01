$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS Auto FWD
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS Auto FWD
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,760KM
VIN JM1BPALM9R1717125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33364L
- Mileage 15,760 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2025 Honda Accord Touring eCVT Hybrid Sedan 16,540 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 150,171 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL 204,173 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2024 Mazda MAZDA3