2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT AMG GT 63
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR ALPINE GREY
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 001315
- Mileage 6,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Grey over Black interior, this 2024 AMG GT 63 embodies the pinnacle of AMG engineering — combining handcrafted V8 performance with everyday luxury and cutting-edge technology. With only 6,512 km, this near-new example offers exhilarating acceleration, unmistakable design, and refined comfort.
Key Features & Options
Hand-built 4.0 L Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing over 600 hp
AMG Speedshift 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive
AMG Performance Exhaust System with selectable modes
Adaptive Air Suspension Ride Control+
Panoramic Glass Roof
AMG Aerodynamic Package / Night Package / Exterior Carbon Trim
21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels
Heated & Ventilated AMG Performance Seats with memory
Dual 12.3" Digital Displays (MBUX infotainment + instrument cluster)
Burmester Surround Sound System
Ambient Lighting with 64 Colors
360° Camera System & Parking Assist
Keyless Go / Push-Button Start / Soft-Close Doors
AMG Drive Select with Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race Modes
Advanced Driver Assist Suite (Blind Spot, Lane Keep, Adaptive Cruise)
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177