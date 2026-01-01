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<span>Finished in a striking and aggressive design, <strong>this </strong></span><strong>2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Coupe</strong><span><strong> delivers breathtaking AMG performance, luxury craftsmanship, and head-turning styling in one exhilarating grand touring machine.</strong> Engineered for enthusiasts who demand both speed and refinement, the AMG GT 63 Coupe offers a perfect balance of power, comfort, and precision.</span> <span>Powered by a handcrafted </span><strong>4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 577 horsepower, paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive, this AMG GT 63 Coupe</strong><span><strong> delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unforgettable driving experience.</strong> With only </span><span>5,500 KM</span><span>, this low-kilometre performance coupe is ready for its next owner.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • </span><span>4.0L Handcrafted Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP</span><span> • </span><span>AMG Performance Exhaust System</span><span> • </span><span>AMG 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive</span><span> • Panoramic Roof • Burmester Premium Surround Sound System • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • AMG Performance Seats • 360° Camera System • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Monitoring • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Ambient Interior Lighting • Digital Cockpit Display • Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG

5,500 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT AMG GT 63

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14285759

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT AMG GT 63

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14285759
  2. 14285759
  3. 14285759
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$CALL

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Used
5,500KM
VIN W1KRJ7JB6RF001327

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 5,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in a striking and aggressive design, this 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Coupe delivers breathtaking AMG performance, luxury craftsmanship, and head-turning styling in one exhilarating grand touring machine. Engineered for enthusiasts who demand both speed and refinement, the AMG GT 63 Coupe offers a perfect balance of power, comfort, and precision.




Powered by a handcrafted 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 577 horsepower, paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive, this AMG GT 63 Coupe delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unforgettable driving experience. With only 5,500 KM, this low-kilometre performance coupe is ready for its next owner.




Factory Options & Features:



• 4.0L Handcrafted Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP

• AMG Performance Exhaust System

• AMG 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive

• Panoramic Roof

• Burmester Premium Surround Sound System

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• AMG Performance Seats

• 360° Camera System

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Ambient Interior Lighting

• Digital Cockpit Display

• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG