$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT AMG GT 63
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT AMG GT 63
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
5,500KM
VIN W1KRJ7JB6RF001327
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 5,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a striking and aggressive design, this 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 Coupe delivers breathtaking AMG performance, luxury craftsmanship, and head-turning styling in one exhilarating grand touring machine. Engineered for enthusiasts who demand both speed and refinement, the AMG GT 63 Coupe offers a perfect balance of power, comfort, and precision.
Powered by a handcrafted 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 577 horsepower, paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive, this AMG GT 63 Coupe delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unforgettable driving experience. With only 5,500 KM, this low-kilometre performance coupe is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 4.0L Handcrafted Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP
• AMG Performance Exhaust System
• AMG 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive
• Panoramic Roof
• Burmester Premium Surround Sound System
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• AMG Performance Seats
• 360° Camera System
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Digital Cockpit Display
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a handcrafted 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 577 horsepower, paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive, this AMG GT 63 Coupe delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unforgettable driving experience. With only 5,500 KM, this low-kilometre performance coupe is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 4.0L Handcrafted Twin-Turbo V8 – 577 HP
• AMG Performance Exhaust System
• AMG 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive
• Panoramic Roof
• Burmester Premium Surround Sound System
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• AMG Performance Seats
• 360° Camera System
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Digital Cockpit Display
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG