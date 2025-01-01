$63,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night Fender 360CAM Ambient Light
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night Fender 360CAM Ambient Light
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,661KM
VIN W1NKM4HB6RF098500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $65,995 Finance Price: $63,995 Tow-Tone Sienna Brown Leather Interior, AMG Night Package, Ambient Lighting, Fender Audio, 360 Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Hea
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Spacious and refined, the acclaimed GLC cabin rewards your touch on every surface. This 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort.This SUV has 20,661 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Spacious and refined, the acclaimed GLC cabin rewards your touch on every surface. This 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort.This SUV has 20,661 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Black grille w/chrome accents
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Easy-Pack Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Wireless Phone Charging
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
First Aid Kit
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
graphic equalizer
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
MBUX Extended Functions
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Axle Ratio: TBD
65.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
585.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio: MBUX Multimedia System
Matte Diamond Pattern Centre Console
11.9" Media Display
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/EASY ENTRY/EXIT Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC