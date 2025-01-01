$62,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Crew Van 2500 High Roof I4 170 No Accident Bluetooth Blind Spot Push Button Start
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Crew Van 2500 High Roof I4 170 No Accident Bluetooth Blind Spot Push Button Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,569KM
VIN W1Y4KCHY2RP657860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 16768
- Mileage 45,569 KM
Vehicle Description
High Roof I4 170, Bluetooth, Heated Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Streamlined and efficient, this 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crew Van is highly efficient for its size and cargo capability, and the extra seating is the icing on the cake. This 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crew Van is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The Sprinter Crew takes all the capability and customization of the cargo models and adds a second row of seating. Band tour anyone? With a high availability of configurations, a generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior with seating for 5, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crew Van can only add to the face of your venture, representing the high class and quality you deliver. While other cargo vans are all about getting the job done, this Sprinter Crew Van looks to the comfort and safety of the driver and passengers as well as being a highly utilitarian vehicle that will refuse to fail you regardless of the situation.This van has 45,569 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Streamlined and efficient, this 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crew Van is highly efficient for its size and cargo capability, and the extra seating is the icing on the cake. This 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crew Van is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The Sprinter Crew takes all the capability and customization of the cargo models and adds a second row of seating. Band tour anyone? With a high availability of configurations, a generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior with seating for 5, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crew Van can only add to the face of your venture, representing the high class and quality you deliver. While other cargo vans are all about getting the job done, this Sprinter Crew Van looks to the comfort and safety of the driver and passengers as well as being a highly utilitarian vehicle that will refuse to fail you regardless of the situation.This van has 45,569 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
6-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Mercedes me connect Tracker System
Driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Adjustable Co-Driver's Seat
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
250 Amp Alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
GVWR: 4,100 kg (9,050 lbs)
92.7 L Fuel Tank
92-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Diesel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
All-season tires
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Tire Brand Unspecified
Tires: LT245/75R16
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 Passenger No Accident Blind Spot Leather Panoramic Roof 198,978 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Carplay Heated Seats Leather Remote Start 174,883 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix XR No Accident Power Mirrors Power Windows Keyless Entry 178,252 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter