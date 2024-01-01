$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ML32AUHJ7RH014134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 12,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage