Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

9,150 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Plug-In Hybrid GT

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Plug-In Hybrid GT

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4T5WA90RZ612524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P3272
  • Mileage 9,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 130,562 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KMS | WIRELESS CARPLAY for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KMS | WIRELESS CARPLAY 10,682 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | CARPLAY | SUNROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | CARPLAY | SUNROOF 88,083 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander