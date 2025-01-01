Menu
Account
Sign In
*Only 8K kms!!* * CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* l| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2024Make: NISSANModel: FRONTIER SVKms: 8,660Price: $39,880+HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 Nissan frontier SV with only 8,660 MS!! For the low price of $39,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, cruise control and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort 1N6ED1FK2RN663575

2024 Nissan Frontier

8,660 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab 4x4 Long Bed SV

Watch This Vehicle
13185719

2024 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab 4x4 Long Bed SV

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 13185719
  2. 13185719
  3. 13185719
  4. 13185719
  5. 13185719
  6. 13185719
  7. 13185719
  8. 13185719
  9. 13185719
  10. 13185719
  11. 13185719
  12. 13185719
  13. 13185719
  14. 13185719
  15. 13185719
  16. 13185719
  17. 13185719
  18. 13185719
  19. 13185719
  20. 13185719
  21. 13185719
  22. 13185719
  23. 13185719
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,660KM
VIN 1N6ED1FK2RN663575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,660 KM

Vehicle Description

*Only 8K kms!!* * CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* l| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2024Make: NISSANModel: FRONTIER SVKms: 8,660Price: $39,880+HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous truck. Up for sale is the eye catching 2024 Nissan frontier SV with only 8,660 MS!! For the low price of $39,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Truck is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, cruise control and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort 1N6ED1FK2RN663575

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Mini overhead console w/storage
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB)

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Axle Ratio 3.692
Engine: 3.8L V6 w/DIG -inc: idle start/stop

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Paint w/Decal
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
727 kgs (6
012 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD 99,416 KM $31,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 61,787 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 63,320 KM $37,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2024 Nissan Frontier