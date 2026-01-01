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2024 Nissan Versa
SV CVT
2024 Nissan Versa
SV CVT
Location
Airport KIA
3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
905-677-5678
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
54,293KM
VIN 3N1CN8EV1RL829647
Vehicle Details
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,293 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Airport KIA
3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
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Airport KIA
905-677-5678
2024 Nissan Versa