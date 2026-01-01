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Used 2024 Nissan Versa SV CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Nissan Versa

54,293 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Versa

SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14103808

2024 Nissan Versa

SV CVT

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,293KM
VIN 3N1CN8EV1RL829647

Vehicle Details

  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
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905-677-XXXX

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905-677-5678

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

2024 Nissan Versa