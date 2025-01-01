Menu
Account
Sign In
HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2024 Porsche 718

635 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Porsche 718

Spyder RS

Watch This Vehicle
12173092

2024 Porsche 718

Spyder RS

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
635KM
VIN WP0CE2A81RK240111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 240111
  • Mileage 635 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580 45,825 KM $107,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE 98,431 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 102,680 KM $32,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2024 Porsche 718