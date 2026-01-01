$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 1500
Rebel Night V8 | Vented Leather | Panoroof | 4X4
2024 RAM 1500
Rebel Night V8 | Vented Leather | Panoroof | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260664A
- Mileage 49,300 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks.
2024 Ram 1500 Rebel Night Edition Crew Cab 4X4 | 5.7L HEMI V8 w/ eTorque | Granite Crystal Metallic | Heated & Ventilated Luxury Leather Bucket Seats | Uconnect 12" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | 19-speaker Harman/Kardon High Performance Audio System | Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Forward Collision Warning | Blind Spot Monitoring | Park-sense Front & Rear Parking Sensors | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Wireless Smartphone Charging Pad | Second-row Heated Seats | Power Adjustable Pedals | Rear Power Sliding Window | Bed Utility Group | Hard Tri-fold Tonneau Cover | 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio | Class IV Hitch Receiver | 98L Fuel Tank | Mopar Spray-in Bed Liner | Mopar Deployable Bed Step | Mopar Side Steps
Built for buyers who want the unmistakable sound and capability of the legendary HEMI V8, this 2024 Ram 1500 Rebel Night Edition delivers the perfect combination of rugged off-road performance and premium comfort. Finished in Granite Crystal Metallic and equipped with the sought-after Night Edition, this truck stands out with its aggressive styling, luxurious leather interior, massive 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, 19-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, and one of the most desirable options available on a Rebel - the Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof. If you're looking for a Rebel that's loaded with the options buyers actually want, this one checks all the boxes.
Whether you're towing, heading to the cottage, or using it as your daily driver, the 5.7L HEMI V8 delivers proven performance backed by premium features including heated and ventilated leather seats, heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, adaptive safety technology, and the Bed Utility Group with a spray-in bedliner, deployable bed step, hard tri-fold tonneau cover, Class IV hitch receiver, and 98L fuel tank. Backed by a one owner Carfax history, this exceptionally well-equipped Rebel is ready for work, adventure, and everything in between.
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FREE CarFax included! Click the CarFax link in the listing to view the report.
Our advertised prices are for consumers/end users only and are not intended for dealer, wholesale, exporter, or broker purchases.
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Peel Chrysler is based in Port Credit, Mississauga, and proudly serves customers across Ontario and Canada, including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Oshawa, Kingston, Innisfil, and surrounding areas. Browse our selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, and all makes and models at peelchrysler.com.
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Disclaimer: Prices are for consumer/end-user purchases only. Advertised prices are all-in and include all dealer fees and charges, including the $499 loan processing fee where applicable, except HST, Fuel and Licensing, unless otherwise stated. Payments, rates, and terms are subject to approved credit and may change without notice. If a trade-in has an outstanding loan balance and Peel Chrysler is required to facilitate the lien payout, a $349 lien payout fee applies. Most pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys; however, all Peel Chrysler pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key unless otherwise stated. Vehicle images may be digitally adjusted or enhanced for presentation purposes and may not always reflect the exact appearance of the vehicle. While we make every effort to ensure accuracy, vehicle details, features, options, materials, history, specifications, pricing, availability, and CarFax information should be verified with Peel Chrysler before purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-278-6181