2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and premium comfort with this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited! Equipped with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a responsive 2.5L BOXER engine, this compact SUV is built to handle Canadian roads year-round. The Limited trim offers upscale features including leather-trimmed upholstery, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. Stay safe and confident with the Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, pre-collision braking, and more. Other highlights include LED steering-responsive headlights, heated front seats, a power drivers seat, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless access with push-button start, and bold 18-inch alloy wheels. With its sporty design, versatile interior, and advanced tech, the 2024 Crosstrek Limited is ready for wherever the road takes you. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement. Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

17,958 KM

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Used
17,958KM
VIN JF2GUHNC2RH220633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33674A
  • Mileage 17,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and premium comfort with this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited! Equipped with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a responsive 2.5L BOXER engine, this compact SUV is built to handle Canadian roads year-round. The Limited trim offers upscale features including leather-trimmed upholstery, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. Stay safe and confident with the Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, pre-collision braking, and more. Other highlights include LED steering-responsive headlights, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless access with push-button start, and bold 18-inch alloy wheels. With its sporty design, versatile interior, and advanced tech, the 2024 Crosstrek Limited is ready for wherever the road takes you.



___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.


Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
