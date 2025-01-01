Menu
🚗 2024 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FWD – Stylish, Safe & Fully Loaded! 🚗

📍 Mississauga Auto Group | Call/Text: 905-808-1198
FUEL-EFFICIENT SUV WITH LUXURY FEATURES
✅ CLEAN TITLE | ACCIDENT FREE | FULLY MAINTAINED
✅ Only 1,396 KMs | Drives Like New
✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Financing Options for All Credit Types!
💰 Sale Price: $31,000 + Tax
🛡️ Peace of mind with available extended warranties
💼 Trade-ins welcome | Fast approvals!
This dependable 2024 Toyota Corolla le is the perfect Sedan for Canadian roads—packed with comfort, technology, and safety features. Includes:
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with 8" touchscreen
Power drivers seat & keyless entry with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Bluetooth, backup camera, and Wireless charger 
Don't miss this brand new, super clean pearl white Corolla that blends performance, value, and tech seamlessly!
📍 Visit us at Mississauga Auto Group or call 905-808-1198 for more info.
📆 Book your test drive today — your next adventure-ready SUV is waiting!
📍 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE, UNIT# 11 & 12, MISSISSAUGA, L5J 4N1

2024 Toyota Corolla

1,396 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

12703845

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,396KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE6RP212737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2024 Toyota Corolla