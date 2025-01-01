Menu
At Btown Auto Sales, we assure you to provide honest customer service and your experience is going to be unparalleled. .Once and after you walk into our dealership, our bond of friendship starts. We pride ourselves in pricing policy - it's transparent. We get you the lowest finance rates with flexible options - so, you have a choice! As an accredited UCDA & OMVIC registered dealer - you have a complete piece of mind. Trust us for establishing a lifelong relationship - we are there to support you at every step of the way. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way. We are selling cars; providing the service & collision services; selling you the tires & accessories also - all under one roof - Btown Enterprises Inc. In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is currently not certified, e-tested or drivable. The certification is available for an additional fee starting at $899, however, the exact fee may vary depending on the vehicle. Other additional fee/s, may also incur. Please note that some vehicles may only be sold As Is and not safety-certified. 

2024 Toyota Corolla

29,900 KM

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla

2024 Toyota Corolla

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,900KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE1RP197468

  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,900 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
$29,888

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Toyota Corolla