$30,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE AWD
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,309KM
VIN JTDBDMHE4R3014631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,309 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD finished in White over Black delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, modern technology, and all-weather confidence in a compact sedan. With its sleek design and practical layout, the Corolla Hybrid is perfect for daily commuting with added AWD capability.
At its core is a 1.8L hybrid 4-cylinder engine paired with an eCVT transmission and electronic all-wheel drive, delivering outstanding fuel economy, smooth performance, and enhanced traction in all conditions.
Factory options included:
At its core is a 1.8L hybrid 4-cylinder engine paired with an eCVT transmission and electronic all-wheel drive, delivering outstanding fuel economy, smooth performance, and enhanced traction in all conditions.
Factory options included:
- Hybrid LE AWD Trim
- Electronic All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Toyota Safety Sense Suite
- Heated Front Seats
- Automatic Climate Control
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Backup Camera
- Keyless Entry
- Push-Button Start
- Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
- Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2022 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE 77,501 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry SE 128,235 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 32,309 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2024 Toyota Corolla