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<span>2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD finished in White over Black delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, modern technology, and all-weather confidence in a compact sedan.</span><span> With its sleek design and practical layout, the Corolla Hybrid is perfect for daily commuting with added AWD capability.</span> <span>At its core is a </span><span>1.8L hybrid 4-cylinder engine paired with an eCVT transmission and electronic all-wheel drive</span><span>, delivering outstanding fuel economy, smooth performance, and enhanced traction in all conditions.</span> <span>Factory options included:</span> <ul> <li><span>Hybrid LE AWD Trim</span></li> <li><span>Electronic All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span></li> <li><span>Toyota Safety Sense Suite</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry</span></li> <li><span>Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul>

2024 Toyota Corolla

32,309 KM

Details Description

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14033287

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14033287
  2. 14033287
  3. 14033287
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$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,309KM
VIN JTDBDMHE4R3014631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,309 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD finished in White over Black delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, modern technology, and all-weather confidence in a compact sedan. With its sleek design and practical layout, the Corolla Hybrid is perfect for daily commuting with added AWD capability.

At its core is a 1.8L hybrid 4-cylinder engine paired with an eCVT transmission and electronic all-wheel drive, delivering outstanding fuel economy, smooth performance, and enhanced traction in all conditions.

Factory options included:

  • Hybrid LE AWD Trim
  • Electronic All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Toyota Safety Sense Suite
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Backup Camera
  • Keyless Entry
  • Push-Button Start
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 32,309 KM $30,888 + tax & lic

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$30,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Toyota Corolla