2024 Toyota RAV4

14,600 KM

Hybrid SE Upgrade AWD

Hybrid SE Upgrade AWD

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Used
14,600KM
VIN 2T34WRFV2RW225942

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 225942
  • Mileage 14,600 KM

Vehicle Description


2024 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID SE UPGRADE AWD

Comes with Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Sun Roof

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

