2024 Volkswagen Jetta

400 KM

Details Description

$37,499

+ tax & licensing
$37,499

+ taxes & licensing

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

Comfortline w/Sport Package

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10510143
  • Stock #: 1298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 1298
  • Mileage 400 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE IS $2000 OVER FINANCE PRICE (safety included).  Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799 (STARTING PRICE). FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

